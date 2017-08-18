We have a feeling there are just going to be onions all over the place for the rest of this final season of Teen Wolf.
One of the best relationships the show has had over the past six years is the friendship between Scott (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) who have stuck by each other through thick and thin and everything in between.
During the first half of the season, Stiles was mostly absent after being taken by the Wild Hunt (and while O'Brien was filming various movies), and then he left Beacon Hills after being accepted into an FBI training program. He's returning for at least a portion of this final season (which wasn't originally supposed to happen), and according to Posey, we're going to be seeing Scott and Stiles' friendship in a whole new way.
"This is definitely Scott and Stiles' most mature friendship this season, if that makes sense," he told us. "They've been through a lot with each other. They've had time away from each other now, so they know the importance of one another, the weight of them being separated. They really miss each other."
All together now: Awwww.
"I think that's like whenever I have a really good friend and we don't see each other for a long time, and then when we see each other again it's like not a day has gone by without seeing each other. I feel like that really solidifies an adult friendship," Posey explained. "'Cause like when we're kids, we're inseparable because we're in a small town and all we have is each other, but once we expand and grow up and start to live our adult lives, but still keep in touch, I think that's what really like solidifies an adult friendship, and so you kind of get to see Scott and Stiles as adults."
"Oh my god, it's making me emotional talking about it a little bit!" he said after pausing for a quick sniffle. "You really get to see them grow up like you have ever year, but there's definitely a different dynamic now. They're growing up and it's really cool to see."
So far in 6B, we've only seen Stiles for a few minutes at the FBI, and heard his voice while Scott listened to a beautiful voicemail from him. Hopefully we'll get to see some of that cool growing up sooner rather than later.
