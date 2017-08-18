Girl on Top 2017: Vote in Round 2 Now!

Round two of Girl on Top is officially open for voting!

Thanks to your votes, your 64 favorite TV actresses are now your 32 favorite TV actresses, and now we need to know who will make it to the Sweet 16.

This round is tournament-style, meaning that each actress is up against just one other actress in the fight to make it to round three. Whoever gets more votes out of each pair is the one who remains in the competition. 

Each pair is arranged based on the votes received in the first round, meaning there are some truly fascinating fandom battles that are about to take place. 

The Flash is taking on Game of Thrones. Arrow is going up against sleeper hit Sense8. Reigning TV Scoop Awards best drama actress Eliza Taylor is facing off against a newbie from The Bold Type, and it's a fantasy battle between Once Upon a Time and Shadowhunters

Whether your pick survives is, as always, up to you. 

You can vote as many times as you want for as many different actresses as you want, but just make sure you've done all your voting by Sunday, August 20 at 5 p.m. P.T. 

Girl on Top 2017: Round 2 (Top 32)
Melanie Scrofano vs. Amy Acker
59.4
40.6
Emily Bett Rickards vs. Doona Bae
55.8
44.2
Katie McGrath vs. Caity Lotz
59.6
40.4
Caitriona Balfe vs. Aisha Dee
66.4
33.6
Chloe Bennet vs. Katie Cassidy
71.7
28.3
Alycia Debnam Carey vs. Melissa Benoist
73.8
26.2
Tina Desai vs. Lindsey Morgan
73.8
26.2
Candice Patton vs. Emilia Clarke
25.2
74.8
Lana Parilla vs. Katherine McNamara
66.5
33.5
Stana Katic vs. Katie Stevens
37.4
62.6
Eliza Taylor vs. Meghann Fahy
65.9
34.1
Marie Avgeropoulos vs. Jennifer Morrison
60.9
39.1
Chyler Leigh vs. Maisie Williams
51.8
48.2
Tatiana Maslany vs. Monica Raymund
88.6
11.4
Jamie Clayton vs. Lili Reinhart
84.1
15.9
Sophie Skelton vs. Shay Mitchell
70.7
29.3
