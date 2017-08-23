"It does feel different. It feels nice to be husband and wife."
When Angelina Jolie said those words in Vanity Fair back in December of 2014, many thought that her marriage to Brad Pitt would last forever.
After secretly exchanging vows at Château Miraval in France, the stars officially became husband and wife marking a fantastic chapter in this Hollywood love story.
Unfortunately, things took a turn in September 2016 when Angelina shocked pop culture fans by filing for divorce from her husband.
While things weren't exactly pretty for a period of time, both actors and humanitarians have focused on co-parenting their children. In fact, a source recently shared with E! News that the pair has pressed pause on their divorce proceedings.
"It's true that the divorce is not moving forward right now," a source shared with us. "They are taking a breather and seeing what happens."
With that in mind, we can't help but acknowledge the fact that this pair is celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary today. Because of the special day, we decided to take a look back at some of their greatest quotes on love, marriage and family both before and after their shocking split in our gallery below.
20th Century Fox
"We spent a lot of time contemplating and thinking and talking about what we both wanted in life and realized that we wanted very, very similar things. And then we just continued to take time. We remained very, very good friends—with this realization—for a long time. And then life developed in a way where we could be together, where it felt like something we would do, we should do." – Angelina Jolie
INFphoto.com
"I get up some mornings and gasp." – Brad Pitt
Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
"When someone asked me why Angie and I don't get married, I replied, 'Maybe we'll get married when it's legal for everyone else.' I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it—hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights. They say gay marriage ruins families and hurts kids. Well, I've had the privilege of seeing my gay friends being parents and watching their kids grow up in a loving environment." – Brad Pitt
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"The children certainly tie us together, but a relationship won't hold if it's only about the kids. You also must be really interested in each other and have a really, really wonderful, exciting time together. We do. Brad and I love being together. We enjoy it. We need it, and we always find that special time." – Angelina Jolie
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"There are no secrets at our house. We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it." – Brad Pitt
AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi
"I am very lucky with Brad. He is a real gentleman, but he is also a real man's man. He's got the wonderful balance of being an extraordinary, great, loving father, a very, very intelligent man and physically he's a real man." – Angelina Jolie
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
"One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom. She's such a great mom. Oh, man, I'm so happy to have her. With a partner like Angie, I know that when I'm working, the kids are happy, safe, and prospering. And when Angie's working, she knows she has the same." – Brad Pitt
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
"I'm still a bad girl. I still have that side of me. It's just in its place now. It belongs to Brad—or our adventures." – Angelina Jolie
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"To be in love with someone and be raising a family with someone and want to make that commitment and not be able to is ludicrous, just ludicrous." – Brad Pitt
Press Association via AP Images
"Brad has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love of my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear. I suppose what I've learned from Brad is to be able to have the kind of family whose happiness and well-being comes before your own." – Angelina Jolie
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"She's still a bad girl, delightfully so. It's not for public consumption." – Brad Pitt
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends and I have my family and I haven't known life to be any happier. I'm making things. I just haven't known life to be any happier." – Brad Pitt
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
"It's such a beautiful and sexy quality in a man when he takes his responsibilities as a father very seriously. I still get very emotional when I watch Brad play with the children—he is so naturally devoted and joyful around them." – Angelina Jolie
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
"We've been through so much. We've gotten a lot closer, which I think naturally happens with raising a family together. You have history. You have so many memories. All your memories are based on time together, so you don't have separate experiences. You have this person you live with who really knows you, and you know them so well. You're not lovers or boyfriend and girlfriend as much as you are a family." – Angelina Jolie
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
"You get together and you're two individuals and you feel inspired by each other, you challenge each other, you complement each other, drive each other beautifully crazy. After all these years, we have history—and when you have history with somebody, you're friends in such a very real, deep way that there's such a comfort, and an ease, and a deep love that comes from having been through quite a lot together." – Angelina Jolie
"It does feel different. It feels nice to be husband and wife." — Angelina Jolie
Universal Pictures
"It's surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife. I trust her with my life. She's decisive, incredibly intuitive, knife-sharp, and, might I say, sexy at her post." — Brad Pitt
REX/Shutterstock
"I knew through the surgeries that he was on my side and that this wasn't something where I was gonna feel less of a woman because my husband wasn't gonna let that happen. To face these issues together and speak about them and talk about what it is to be human, I think can be a beautiful thing." — Angelina Jolie
ABC/Twitter
"We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family. We will always be a family. Always." — Angelina Jolie
BBC
"My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer." — Angelina Jolie
Ryan McGinley exclusively for GQ Style
"For me every misstep has been a step toward epiphany, understanding, some kind of joy. Yeah, the avoidance of pain is a real mistake. It's the real missing out on life. It's those very things that shape us, those very things that offer growth, that make the world a better place, oddly enough, ironically. That make us better. By the way, there's no love without loss. It's a package deal." — Brad Pitt
As the pair tries to figure out the next steps in their relationship, many pop culture fans will be rooting for the duo who shares six children together.
"They don't take divorce lightly and want to make sure they are doing the right thing," a source previously shared with us. Another insider added, "A lot has changed since Angelina filed."
Happy anniversary you two.
