Botched Recap: Chanel Is Excited to Show Off Her "New Titties" After Surgery With Dr. Terry Dubrow

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
LeAnn Rimes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Giving Love Another Chance?

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

All Hail the Queen! Elizabeth Hurley Tempts a Nip Slip in Super Sexy Braless Photo From The Royals Set

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chanel's boobs are coming out and she wants the world to know!

After 10 years of depression and weight gain, the Botched patient was eager to party on Thursday night's episode after Dr. Terry Dubrow gave her the full, round breasts she'd been dreaming of.

"I spent a decade being the person in the corner because I didn't want anyone to notice me," she said. "Now I'm ready to show everybody Dr. Dubrow's work."

She even warned her friends and family, "I need you all to know when I go out I'ma be showing these titties!"

Watch

Botched Patient Tiffany Had This Many Surgeries to Look Like Ivanka Trump

Meanwhile, Marlene's nose was on the verge of collapsing after three unsuccessful rhinoplasties. But that was before Dr. Paul Nassif swooped in to save the day.

"I was very insecure," she confessed. "But this is definitely the nose that I want now. I'm done chasing perfection. This whole experience changed my life. I just don't feel like people are staring at me anymore."

See this week's transformations in the recap video above!

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.