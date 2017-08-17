Chanel's boobs are coming out and she wants the world to know!
After 10 years of depression and weight gain, the Botched patient was eager to party on Thursday night's episode after Dr. Terry Dubrow gave her the full, round breasts she'd been dreaming of.
"I spent a decade being the person in the corner because I didn't want anyone to notice me," she said. "Now I'm ready to show everybody Dr. Dubrow's work."
She even warned her friends and family, "I need you all to know when I go out I'ma be showing these titties!"
Meanwhile, Marlene's nose was on the verge of collapsing after three unsuccessful rhinoplasties. But that was before Dr. Paul Nassif swooped in to save the day.
"I was very insecure," she confessed. "But this is definitely the nose that I want now. I'm done chasing perfection. This whole experience changed my life. I just don't feel like people are staring at me anymore."
See this week's transformations in the recap video above!
