A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

There's officially a baby boom among the members of Lady Antebellum.

On Thursday afternoon, the country music group known for huge hits like "Need You Now" and "You Look Good" had some big news to share with fans.

As it turns out, not one but two members are expecting a baby.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!" the group shared on Instagram. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!"

To further break it down, lead singer Hillary Scott is expecting with husband Chris Tyrrell.