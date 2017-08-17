And Ciara , husband Russell Wilson and kids Future Zahir Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess took a summer vacation of a lifetime to...China , which of course included a stop at Disneyland Shanghai.

Other stars also headed to Europe. A month after tying the knot, Dancing With the Stars couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd vacationed in Lake Como, Italy and brought along friends and Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy . The group traveled there also to attend a wedding.

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and boyfriend Matthew Lawrence also headed to the tropics; they enjoyed a romantic vacation in the Caribbean in July.

In anticipation of the birth of her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star treated herself to a low-key Puerto Rican getaway. Babymoon-ing in style!

The Vampire Diaries star and her bestie took a tropical trip to Bimini.

While promoting their Jumanji reboot, the co-stars made a pit stop in Barcelona to taste the country's traditional delicacies.

When in Rome, do as this Modern Family star does!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 's famous daughter perched herself atop a picturesque dock in Greece.

The actress and some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars put their magic skills to the test at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

The Bachelor alum cooled off from the scorching Palm Desert, Calif. heat with a dip in the pool.

Bonjour! The singer and his girlfriend looked so in love during their romantic Parisian vacation.

The actress rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears for her unforgettable visit to Shanghai Disneyland.

Flawless much? The Chicago Bulls and his son give the stunning actress a run for their money in matching ensembles while in Rome.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star felt the aloha spirit while zip lining her way through Hawaii.

The pop star and her hunky boyfriend were totally #twinning for their trip to Japan.

Kimye spent four days soaking up the sun at the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. The cost to relax on the lush private island? Around $440,000. Casual.

Former POTUS and FLOTUS enjoyed some well-deserved time away from the hustle and bustle of life while vacationing in Italy . Sightseeing, hiking, golfing and lunching were just a few of the activities this couple indulged in.

The Real host celebrated her hubby's birthday in Punta Cana earlier this summer.

Jet-setter alert: The Quantico bombshell rocked a stylish pantsuit while taking in the historic sights of Prague.

The Fault in Our Stars actor played tourist at The Louvre in Paris, and couldn't help but share this hilarious photo opp to Instagram.

Bonding time! The Wild star brought her 13-year-old son Deacon Phillippe to Canada's great outdoors for some river kayaking.

The actress takes a break from the heat to enjoy a snack while in Turks and Caicos.

The Lois & Clark co-stars reunited in the land down under for a thrilling adventure atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Feeling cool for the summer! The pop star and her beau dropped a whopping $350,000 to embrace their love in the City of Light on luxury yachts, private jets and in deluxe suites.

The Keeping Up With the Kardshians star was spotted hanging out with her boo in Saint Tropez, riding seadoos and soaking up the sun.

The model shared this gorgeous photo with the simple caption, "away."

The actress looked happy as can be while playing volleyball on the beach in Ibiza.

The rapper hiked Gros Piton during his stay in St. Lucia and managed to take this awesome pic.

The actress floated off into blue waters while taking some time off in Fiji as she shoots her upcoming movie Adrift.

The Scream Queens star almost got blown away when she hiked up to the waterfall.

The actress also shared some photos from her "mini vaca" with her hubby, Manganiello.

The hunky actor did a little island with wife Sofia Vergara.

The couple enjoyed the sights of Italy while vacationing together.

The professional dancer soaked up all the views at her Sandals Resorts getaway in Grenada.

The brunette beauty soaked up the views in Big Sur, Calif.

The former Bachelorette star soaked up the scenery in Madrid.

The cute couple jetted off to Hawaii for a vacation filled with beautiful beaches and helicopter adventures!

The music mogul enjoyed the shores of Italy with his family.

We got a good life out of Lorde's caption for this photo: "in oslo looking like a president's wife or some s--t." LOL!

The singer shared this photo from Key Biscayne, writing, "Living my best life."

The comedian and his pregnant wife took in the sunshine in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and later vacationed in Hawaii for their one-year anniversary.

The sweet couple enjoyed a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas for their four-year anniversary.

The happy family traveled to China with their newest addition, baby Sienna Princess , and of course visited Disneyland Shanghai.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her actor boyfriend enjoyed a romantic Caribbean vacation St George's, Grenada.

A month after tying the knot, the Dancing With the Stars couple vacationed in Lake Como, Italy and brought along friends and Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy . The group traveled there also to attend a wedding.

The couple and daughter Luna traveled to Bali for a wellness retreat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima vacationed in France in the early summer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima traveled to Egypt in August.

Kourtney had traveled to the country with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and friends. Earlier this summer, they vacationed in St Tropez and Cannes in France.

This week, Kourtney Kardashian posted photos from her recent vacation to Egypt , where she visited the Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the seven Wonders of the Ancient World. On Thursday, she shared a photo of her posing in a bikini in the desert, not far from the famous ruins.

Well, it's certainly bikini weather in the Middle East..

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕