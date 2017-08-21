Nikki Bella Is Reportedly Joining Dancing With the Stars

Nikki Bella is going from the ring to the ballroom.

The E! reality star is joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars, sources tell E! News. While ABC does not comment on casting rumors, our sources tell us the WWE star, who also has two E! reality shows (Total Divas and Total Bellas), will be competing in season 25 when it premieres on Sept. 18. Nikki's twin sister and co-star, Brie Bella, will not be joining her sister in the ballroom as a competitor.

Nikki, 33, is currently inactive in the WWE due to an injury, but is still an ambassador, and recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend John Cena, who proposed in the ring at WrestleMania 33.