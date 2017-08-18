What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Beauty is about confidence.

Ask any beauty star, and they'll tell you it's less about the products you're wearing, and more about how you wear them. It's about the way to you move, how you walk with your head up, so the sun catches on to your highlight. If you're more of a visual person, follow Ashley Graham and you'll understand.

From her fierce cat-eye liner to her high-shine brunette tresses, the model is usually photographed appearing high glam, courtesy of her makeup artist Morgan Martini. But, she hasn't always had a beauty pro at her side, and after years in the business, she knows what works for her. This brings us to ask, "What's in Ashley Graham's makeup bag?"

Curious? Take a look at the model's must-haves below! 

ESC: What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Lip Balm

"Tatcha, I love their lip balm with the little gold flakes—so good," the model told E! News.

Tatcha Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, $30

ESC: What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Mascara

"L'Oreal mascara in carbon black is my favorite drugstore product."

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $5.89

ESC: What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Rose Water

"I definitely can't live without rose water."

Editor's pick: Chantecaille Travel Size Pure Rosewater, $29.50

ESC: What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Moisturizer

"I definitely cannot live with Laura Mercier moisturizer."

Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Mega Moisturizer SPF 15, $53

ESC: What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Perfume

"I cannot live without my Chloe perfume."

Chloé Chloé Eau de Parfum, $46

ESC: What's in Ashley Graham's Makeup Bag?

Body Butter

"My easy buy, a yummy lotion, is the Moringa body butter."

The Body Shop Travel Size Moringa Body Butter, $7

What are you going to try? Tell us below! 

