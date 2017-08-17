Beyoncé brings on the fierceness and the love in newly released photos featured in a book included in her new limited edition How to Make Lemonade vinyl box set.

The 600-page coffee table book offers a look at the making of the hit visual album Lemonade and "shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film's most provocative and cryptic moments."

It includes pics of the singer and husband Jay-Z individually cuddling daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is now 5, as well as photos of Bey performing with her backup dancers and other behind-the-scenes images from music videos such as "Formation," "Sorry," "Sandcastles," "Pray You Catch Me" and "Freedom."

Beyoncé's personal writing and lyrics are interwoven throughout the book, which features a foreword written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and poetry by Warsan Shire.

The How To Make Lemonade box set also includes a double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads. It retails for $299.98 and is set for release on Aug. 18.