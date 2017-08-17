Beyoncé Family Pics Among Never-Before-Seen Photos in How To Make Lemonade Box Set Book

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lily Collins

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood

Lady Antebellum Members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Are Both Expecting Babies

Shania Twain

Inside Shania Twain's Comeback: How the Country Star Unretired, Healed From Heartbreak and Finally Made That Album

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Beyoncé brings on the fierceness and the love in newly released photos featured in a book included in her new limited edition How to Make Lemonade vinyl box set.

The 600-page coffee table book offers a look at the making of the hit visual album Lemonade and "shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film's most provocative and cryptic moments."

It includes pics of the singer and husband Jay-Z individually cuddling daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is now 5, as well as photos of Bey performing with her backup dancers and other behind-the-scenes images from music videos such as "Formation," "Sorry," "Sandcastles," "Pray You Catch Me" and "Freedom."

Beyoncé's personal writing and lyrics are interwoven throughout the book, which features a foreword written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and poetry by Warsan Shire.

The How To Make Lemonade box set also includes a double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads. It retails for $299.98 and is set for release on Aug. 18.

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Beyonce, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;How To Make Lemonade&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Box Set Book

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;How To Make Lemonade&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Box Set Book

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;How To Make Lemonade&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Box Set Book

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyonce, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;How To Make Lemonade&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt; Box Set Book

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé Lemonade visual album debuted as a one-hour film on HBO in 2016 and is certified platinum.

The record is about love, infidelity and forgiveness and is believed to have inspired Jay-Z's new album, 4:44Lemonade won two Grammys earlier this year.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Music , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.