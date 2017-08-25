The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Upton

Fashion Police

KUWTK Tournament, Scott Disick, Todd Kraines Prank

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Do as Donatella says!

Fans will remember Kylie Jenner's stunning 2017 Met Gala Versace gown, which the star complimented with a sleek blond bob hairdo. And now fans can see how the whole look actually came together!

In this sneak peek from Sunday's Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old is getting glammed up before the gala when her assistant Victoria receives a message. "You guys, I just got a text. ‘Can I ask you what color Kylie's doing her hair? Donatella is asking,'" Victoria reads.

Kylie answers, "Say, ‘Does Donatella think she should do blond or black?'"

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

we've arrived ?? @donatella_versace

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

"Yeah, let's hear what the queen herself wants," Jordyn Woods adds. 

Victoria reads the reply, "She says blond for sure. A thousand percent."

"When Donatella says blond, you go blond," Kylie's makeup artist Ariel laughs.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Instagrams

Met Gala 2017, Superlatives, Kylie Jenner

Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie echoes, "When Donatella tells you to go blond…"

"Now if you do dark, you're just playing her," Jordyn adds.

Watch the clip to see the OMG Donatella moment!

Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , , Hair , Beauty , 2017 Met Gala , Donatella Versace , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.