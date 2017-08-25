Do as Donatella says!
Fans will remember Kylie Jenner's stunning 2017 Met Gala Versace gown, which the star complimented with a sleek blond bob hairdo. And now fans can see how the whole look actually came together!
In this sneak peek from Sunday's Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old is getting glammed up before the gala when her assistant Victoria receives a message. "You guys, I just got a text. ‘Can I ask you what color Kylie's doing her hair? Donatella is asking,'" Victoria reads.
Kylie answers, "Say, ‘Does Donatella think she should do blond or black?'"
"Yeah, let's hear what the queen herself wants," Jordyn Woods adds.
Victoria reads the reply, "She says blond for sure. A thousand percent."
"When Donatella says blond, you go blond," Kylie's makeup artist Ariel laughs.
Kylie echoes, "When Donatella tells you to go blond…"
"Now if you do dark, you're just playing her," Jordyn adds.
