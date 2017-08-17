All Hail the Queen! Elizabeth Hurley Tempts a Nip Slip in Super Sexy Braless Photo From The Royals Set

Elizabeth Hurley, Instagram

Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is proving she's the queen of super sexy on-set Instagram pics!

The 52-year-old star of The Royals posted the steamy snapshot earlier today while filming the hit E! show across the pond. "Post lunch trailer sprawl @theroyalsone," the Brit beauty captioned the photo, which shows Hurley lying on her back on a bed in her trailer.

As for her nearly naked ensemble, Hurley ditches her bra and flaunts her cleavage in a thin white rob that's slightly opened to reveal her toned tummy.

Photos

Elizabeth Hurley's Hottest Bikini Pics

Hurley narrowly avoids a nip slip in the scantily clad getup, which she completed with tiny black lace panties and some diamond jewelry.

How amazing does she look?!

And we cant help but wonder if Hurley's sexy dressed down attire means her character Queen Helena will be showing some more skin on season four of The Royals!

Filming on season four started back in June. Hurley and her co-star Max Brown shared a sweet message to fans on their first day of filming.

