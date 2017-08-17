Elizabeth Hurley is proving she's the queen of super sexy on-set Instagram pics!

The 52-year-old star of The Royals posted the steamy snapshot earlier today while filming the hit E! show across the pond. "Post lunch trailer sprawl @theroyalsone," the Brit beauty captioned the photo, which shows Hurley lying on her back on a bed in her trailer.

As for her nearly naked ensemble, Hurley ditches her bra and flaunts her cleavage in a thin white rob that's slightly opened to reveal her toned tummy.