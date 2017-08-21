Kylie Jenner's 2017 Met Gala dress could have looked very different!

In this preview from Sunday's Life of Kylie, the 20-year old goes to a fitting before the big event to try on two different Versace gowns with her style team.

"This is a really cool dress. It's a mermaid cage dress," the Versace rep explains as Kylie models a sizzling, skin-baring first dress. "It took about 350 hours of labor just to make this dress. It's a little bit more on theme for the Met. It's inspired by Comme des Garcons mix of structure and technique, but it still has a very Versace feel because it's very sexy."