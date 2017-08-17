Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago Finalize Divorce

It's officially over for Joanna Krupa and husband Romain Zago.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star and the Miami nightclub owner finalized their divorce in a Miami courtroom on Thursday, court records show, a month after they both filed papers to end their four-year marriage. Krupa, 38, and Zago, 44, have no children together.

Neither of them asked for alimony. The two provided the judge with signed copies of a confidential post-nuptial agreement and told them they both signed voluntarily and understand the conditions, according to DailyMail.com, which first reported the news.

Krupa and Zago had previously divided up their assets privately with a Marital Settlement Agreement, E! News had learned.

"Joanna and Romain successfully and amicably resolved all matters; both remain friends and desire the best for each other," a lawyer for the exes said last month.