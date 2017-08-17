Kim Zolciak-Biermann surprised quite a few people when she revealed that she bought her son, Kash, a Pit Bull puppy just months after he was attacked by a dog.

The mother-of-six took to Snapchat to share a couple photos of her 5-year-old son holding the new pup in the car.

"My heart is going to explode," she captioned the photo with two heart-eye emojis.

She also shared several photos of her husband holding the dog, informing her fans and followers that they decided to name the pup "Sailor."

The pup was likely a birthday gift for Kash, who turned 5 earlier this week.

Kim took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her son, writing, "Happy 5th Birthday to my sweet @kashbiermann no words to describe how much joy, happiness and excitement."