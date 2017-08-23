Better after breakup!

On Sunday's brand new episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner is newly single and ready to mingle. While getting ready for the 2017 Met Gala in NYC with her glam team, the 20-year-old opens up about feeling like a new person after her breakup with boyfriend of three years Tyga.

"I've had more fun this past month than I have in like years," Kylie says in this exclusive sneak peek. "Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day."