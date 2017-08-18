American Horror Story has scared the bejesus out of viewers for six, going on seven seasons now, with everything from asylums to reality shows. Season seven, American Horror Story: Cult, takes things to a new level with, yes a cult, but also clowns and bees. Yep, clowns and bees.

Details on the new season are of course being kept under wraps, but we know a thing or two about that's going on. For starters, the cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Alison Pill, Leslie Grossman, and Lena Dunham, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham and Emma Roberts will make appearances. The other fact we have about American Horror Story: Cult? The promos are upsettingly creepy. Yet, some hit it out of the creep park more than others.