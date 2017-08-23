Lu is ready to speak.

Luann de Lesseps will sit down with Andy Cohen for a special one-on-one interview to discuss her split from Tom D'Agostino for the first time, E! News has learned. A source tells us the sitdown will air Wednesday, Sept. 6, one week after the final reunion episode airs.

The Real Housewives of New York City star announced her plan to divorce her husband of seven months in a statement on Twitter in early August, just after the reunion special had taped and days before the season nine finale aired.

While the split was not addressed during the taping, Bravo aired a message before the first part on Wednesday, Aug. 16: "What you are about to watch was recorded three weeks before Luann filed for divorce from her husband of seven months, Tom."