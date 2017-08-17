Justin Bieber Releases New Single "Friends" After Tour Cancellation

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gisele Bundchen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shania Twain, Now Tour

Shania Twain Announces 2018 Now Tour Dates in North America

Katy Perry, Witness Album cover

Katy Perry Reschedules the First 6 Dates of Her Witness Tour

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After taking a surprise break from touring, Justin Bieber is back with new music.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old pop star released the new dance single "Friends" with producer BloodPop, who co-wrote several songs on Bieber's 2015 album Purpose.

The song is about a breakup and contains lyrics such as "Girl, you wonderin' why I've been callin'? / Like I've got ulterior motives / No, we didn't end this so good / But you know we had something so good," and "So I'm wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / Doesn't have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?"

Photos

Ladies Linked to Justin Bieber Through the Years

The single is the first solo single for Bieber since the his Purpose album track "Company" was released on its own in 2016. He was also a featured artist on DJ Khaled's single "I'm the One," DJ David Guetta's track "2U," and on a remix of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's song "Despacito," both of which were released earlier this year.

"Friends" was also released three weeks after Bieber angered many fans by cancelling the remainder of his Purpose world tour, citing, "unforeseen circumstances." A source later told E! News the singer was "burnt out" from his constant touring. Bieber told a paparazzo he was looking forward to "resting" and "getting some relaxation."

Earlier this month, Bieber wrote in a lengthy personal message to his fans that "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE."

"I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," he said.

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Music , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.