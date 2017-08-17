YouTube
And the saga of HBO's summer struggle continues...
The cable network has not had the luckiest of months this August. On the heels of debuting season 7 of Game of Thrones, HBO was first hit with a cyber attack at the end of July as hackers reportedly stole 1.5 terabytes of proprietary data from HBO. "HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network confirmed with a statement to E! News at the time.
"We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."
A few weeks later, episode six of the season leaked—except no hackers were involved. Instead, it was HBO Spain that accidentally posted the penultimate episode and the footage started popping up online.
"We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms," HBO explained in another statement. "The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US.
HBO
Well, it seems HBO just can't catch a break because a day later, the network's Twitter account was hacked by group "OurMine." Messages from the hacker group began popping up on the network's related accounts for shows like Vinyl and Veep, reading, "Hi, OurَMiَne are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security."
As the network explained in a statement, "The infringement on our social media accounts was recognized and rectified quickly." Upon a quick glance of HBO's Twitter accounts, everything has returned back to business as usual.
Unfortunately for HBO, the Internet is dark and full of terrors.