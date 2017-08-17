Tanner Tolbert & Jade Tolbert
It's another Bachelor baby!
E! News can exclusively reveal that married Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert have welcomed their first child. Jade, 30, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on August 17, 2017 at 10:03 a.m.
Jade and Tanner tell E! News in a statement, "She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning. There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl."
The proud mama's water broke earlier this morning, an entire month before her due date. Their daughter weighed in at 6 lbs., 8.8 oz. and 20 inches long. She's doing "great so far," a rep adds.
The former Bachelor contestant, and Tanner, who is also 30 and previously starred on The Bachelorette, met and got engaged on the set of Bachelor in Paradise season two in 2015. They wed in January 2016 and their wedding was documented on The Bachelor season 20.
The couple revealed this past May that Jade was pregnant with a baby girl.
She had used the Ava cycle tracker to figure out her best days to get pregnant and is convinced that using Ava to see the beginning of her fertile window, in real time, is why she conceived her daughter so quickly.
Jade had documented her pregnancy on Instagram, which showed she and Tanner went on a babymoon in Hawaii in July.
Later that month, she and her besties, including many Bachelor Nation peeps, celebrated her upcoming arrival with a baby shower.
Jade and Tanner are among several Bachelor Nation couples who met on the same show, married and had children. The Bachelorette season one's Trista Rehn Sutter and Ryan Sutter share two children, as do season seven's Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum and J.P. Rosenbaum. The Bachelor season 17's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice Lowe are parents to a son.
In addition, Bachelor in Paradise season three stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who wed this past June, announced earlier this month they are expecting their first child.
Congratulations, you two!