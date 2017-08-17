Thor is going to need all the help he can get.

The Japanese trailer for Marvel Sutdios' Thor: Ragnarok premiered online Wednesday, giving fans their first look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) interacting with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) since the mid-credits scene in 2016's Doctor Strange. In their initial meeting, Stephen brought the crown prince in for a serious talk. "So, I keep a watch list of individuals and beings from other realms that may be a threat to this world. Your adopted brother is one of those beings," he said, referring to Loki (Tom Hiddleston). "Why bring him here to New York?"

"A bit of a long story," Thor explained, "but we're looking for my father."

"If you found Odin (Anthony Hopkins)," Stephen said, "you'd all return to Asgard promptly?"

"Oh, yes," Thor said, taking another swig of his beer. "Promptly."

"Great," Stephen replied. "Allow me to help you."