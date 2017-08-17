When E! News confirmed in June that Lake Bell had given birth to her second child with husband Scott Campbell, details were scarce. But, when the actress/director appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, Lake casually revealed that she welcomed a boy named Ozzy.

"When you tell people that you had a baby three months ago, and they see you, do they become angry at you?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked. Lake laughed and said, "They're just like, 'Which Spanx did you buy?' That's usually the next question. And it's all about ratcheting it in."

Jimmy wondered whether Lake had named her son after rock 'n' roll legend Ozzy Osbourne. "No, but we can go with that," she joked. "I mean, he's great. It was one of those things where my husband and I were so excited to have just one kid. We have a beautiful daughter, Nova. She's awesome—named after the Chevy, obviously. It's also celestial, but you know what I mean—more so the Chevy. We were so excited to travel the world. We were like, 'We're going to be modern. We don't have to have two kids.'" What changed? "We had sexual intercourse."

How does Nova feel about being a big sister?