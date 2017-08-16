Saying Selena Gomez has a long lost twin would make us a bad liar. Saying Selena Gomez has one heck of a look-alike, however, would make us a pretty good truth teller.

If you love the Internet, chances are you've come across the Instagram account of Sofia Solares.

The 22-year-old who calls Mexico home appears to be your usual social media user with a profile filled with selfies, favorite products and a few Starbucks cups with or without her name spelled correctly.

But what has followers buzzing is one simple realization even we can't help but ignore: She looks just like Selena the pop superstar.

Whether she's snapping a selfie or posting a candid, Sofia has already been receiving comments from more than a few followers about how much she looks like the "Come and Get It" singer.