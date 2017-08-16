Talk about a major milestone!

Coco and her daughter Chanel just enjoyed their first-ever trip to Disneyland together and it's safe to say they'll never forget it. As usual, the reality star and glamour model documented the duo's entire adventure at the Happiest Place on Earth, which included matching Minnie Mouse T-shirts, plenty of rides and one incredible firework spectacular.

"Chanel's 1st visit to Disneyland was a success!" the adorable toddler's proud mama captioned a video montage of their day at the park. "I thought her being a year 1 and a half would be too young for her to enjoy but she is a ride freak! She even loved the Haunted mansion!"

Baby Chanel's grandma also came long, with Coco explaining, " My mom wanted to witness her 1st visit and I'm glad she was there because when I lived in California when I was young she took us every year as a tradition!"