If Cara Delevingne's New Home Looked Like Her Outfits...

Cara Delevingne successful model, actress and style icon.
Her innovative approach to fashion earns Cara the top spot on best-dressed lists regularly. But what about using these clothes as inspo for home décor?
The Valerian star's press tour looks did not disappoint. She rolled up to countless events in everything from velvet pantsuits and sequined camo pants, to hot-red monochromatic ensembles and unforgettable gowns. Her platinum blonde bob was the icing on the couture.
For some standout looks, we couldn't help but think: That dress would make one heck of a cool lamp.
It turns out Cara is a new homeowner herself. She and sister, Poppy Delevingne, purchased Jared Leto's Los Angeles pad earlier this month. While we don't know what the British sisters will be doing in terms of interior design, we're looking to Cara's closet for home makeover ideas.
Check out the four outfits below that are motivating us to go for a modern living room upgrade.
At the Hollywood premiere of Valerian, Cara wore a cutting-edge look by Iris van Herpen. With matching silver accessories, the model was practically wrapped in metal, making us want to incorporate this material into our living spaces. How? Funky lamps, cool carpets and a lot of vision. Something as simple as a vase in the right color or texture can help tie together the aesthetic in any room.
H&M Clear Glass Mini Vase, $6; ABC Carpet & Home Contemporary Wool Rug, $6,600; Target Ruched Fur Throw in Gray, $32; Harco Loor Shade Table Lamp, Price available upon request
Cara dazzled in Paris, wearing a plunging silver wrap dress that epitomized elegance. Why leave the sparkle on the red carpet? Embellished pillows, a lush ottoman and other accent pieces can help take any room in your house from great to glam. All you need is the right combination of shiny cushions (just don't overdo it).
Article Sven Sofa in Pacific Blue, $799; Powell Spindle Round End Table, $71; Target Kelsey Round Pouf Ottoman in Blue, $120; Zara Metallic Silver-Grey Cushion Cover, $30
Red is one of the hottest off the runway, and Cara wore the shade well at Cinemacon in a Mugler blouse, Jimmy Choo heels and a patent-leather skirt. Adding a dose of bright color, inspired by Cara's monochromatic style, will inject energy to your living room. Go big with a red couch, or introduce the bold shade with something smaller, like a ceramic vase or a geometric side table. The star's silver necklace would also make for an interesting table lamp.
Anthropologie Calo Side Table, $180; Moderne Living Mid Century Classic Velvet 3-Seater Sofa in Red, $300; Williams Sonoma Camden Table Lamp, $320, Houzz Ceramic Lacquer Vase in Red, $54
At the film's Mexico City premiere, the sci-fi star wore a sheer and sparkly Atelier Versace dress. This look compelled us to think thematically: Her circular-detailed outfit could inspire a living room selection of round, futuristic furniture (see: the wall hangings).
Pottery Barn Gray Wash Lattice Mirror, $119; MoMA Design Store Louis Ghost Armchair Set of Two in White, $900; ABC Carpet & Home Meld Cocktail Table in White, $360; Urban Outfitters Merci Merci La Lune Art Print with White Frame, $39
It's time to redecorate.
