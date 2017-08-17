Meet Chanel and her not-so-incredible shrinking boobs!
Botched patient Chanel had a very bad boob job that left her nipples in the wrong place.
"Look at the distance between the nipple and the breast crease. How do you get the nipples to go up?" Dr. Terry Dubrow says while examining photos of Chanel. "They're at the very bottom of her breast tissue. The nipples are being tethered right to the chest wall at the breast crease."
Dr. Paul Nassif is right there for moral support. "You've got your work cut out for you," Dr. Nassif teases. Luckily for Chanel, it may take work, but the doctor is confident he can fix her issue.
Chanel reveals that she had her first boob job when she was 21, and it took her from an A to a C cup. She loved every minute of it, that was until she had her children and her boobs "deflated."
"One was droopy, and then one looked bigger," Chanel explains. "So he said I should get a lift. That didn't turn out well at all. That's when they started getting a little bent in."
This isn't anything that Dr. Dubrow hasn't heard before. "Okay, so scar tissue formed. It sucked the lower portion of the breast tissue in," Dr. Dubrow says.
"Right. Right. I said let me just get rid of them, thinking I'm gonna go back to my 32As or at least something normal, and that's what didn't happen," Chanel reveals.
"So did you go see any plastic surgeons about possibly fixing them?" Dr. Dubrow wonders.
"Yes, I did. The main problem was that I was overweight. I was over 282 pounds," Chanel reveals. "But, Chanel, you are not 100 pounds over weight, so what happened? How did you lose the weight?" Dr Dubrow asked.
"I just got up one day and said I'm going to start walking. That was over two and a half years ago," Chanel explained. Talk about incredible! And Dr. Nassif agrees.
"Chanel is an incredible person," Dr. Nassif raves. "Imagine yourself, you start walking and you lose all that weight and you feel better about yourself. She deserves help."
