Luann de Lesseps Responds to The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Segment About Tom D'Agostino
The Jersey Shore cast is taking a walk down memory lane and back into the sack!
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Pauly D reminisce about hooking up with each other while filming their hit MTV series.
"Did you get bored with all the ass you got?" Jenni asks the guys.
"You get tired of that one night and the multiple womens or the threesomes or the foursomes or whatever," Mike answered.
"Threesomes, foursomes?!" Jenni exclaimed.
Pauly added, "They filmed 24/7 so all the hookups were on tape. I wonder what they do with that footage, I want it."
Then Snooki asks, "Jenni, would you still f--k Pauly?"
"Would you still f--k Mike?!" Jenni asks Snooki.
Watch the clip to see how they answer!
Watch Reunion Road Trip: Return To the Jersey Shore Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9:30 p.m., only on E!