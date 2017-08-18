We kinda see the resemblense (if we squint our eyes...really hard).

On tonight's new episode of Botched, patient Tiffany comes to see the doctors so they can help her look more like her idol Ivanka Trump.

"I've had 13 surgeries," Tiffany tells Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow. "And I was so pretty before but I'm just more elegant now."

"In what period of time?" Dr. Nassif asks.

"Almost a year," she answers.

"Were you put under anesthesia 13 times in the last year?" Dr. Dubrow questions.