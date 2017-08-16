Consider this pop star beef squashed.
Pink shut down a Twitter troll who didn't agree with the 2017 MTV VMAs awarding the pop-rock star with its Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, along the way revealing she and Christina Aguilera have put their rivalry in the past.
It started when the social media user called the visual for 2001's "Lady Marmalade" (which also featured Aguilera, Mya and Lil' Kim) the only "relevant" music video of Pink's career. The singer responded, "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we've made amends...."
Pink continued, "Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world."
She then addressed the mixed reaction to her receiving the award ceremony's top honor, adding, "Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person."
"And you're f--kin rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos," Pink concluded.
Aguilera has yet to publicly address Pink's claims. Their apparent feud stems from tension brought on while recording their "Lady Marmalade" collaboration nearly two decades ago. In a VH1 Behind the Music special released in 2009, Pink explained the rivalry's origin.
"[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in," the "What About Us" singer recalled. "He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part. And I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f--king meeting's about.'"
HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
Pink also alluded to feeling betrayed by Linda Perry after she broke ties with the Grammy winner to work with Aguilera years later. "I took it really personally when she started working with other artists, particularly artists that I didn't like," she quipped. "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery. I think it's annoying."
They'd ultimately reunite in 2016 when Pink appeared as a guest coach on The Voice, an experience she told ET was "full circle."
"Her and I have had history and it hasn't always been wonderful," she shared. "I think it just took us 15 years and I feel like there was true love and it felt really good."