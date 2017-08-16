Duff Goldman took the world by storm (in the best way possible) yesterday when he showed off his dramatic three-month weight loss.
The Ace of Cakes star took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of his face before and after he began exercising and eating healthier.
"Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people," he captioned the photo, sparking hundreds of comments. In fact, when a few fans asked how he did it, he said he followed "the old school way" of "eating clean, riding my bike and lifting weights."
Meanwhile, Goldman is just the latest celebrity chef to reveal a major body transformation.
Over the years we've seen foodies like Paula Deen, Graham Elliot, Tom Kerridge and more opt for a healthier lifestyle while simultaneously shedding the pounds.
See all their weight loss journeys by scrolling below:
The Masterchef star had huge success with his weight loss surgery, dropping a whopping 56 lbs. in 2013, which he's only continued to shed more of ever since. He told People shortly after his surgery, "What's going to make me healthy is the most important thing right now so I can enjoy my kids and be around long enough to see them grow up."
The Food Network star found out she had type 2 diabetes in 2009, and after living in denial for several years, she finally decided to take on a healthier diet. By 2015, she had dropped 40 lbs. through moderation and changing up her recipes to make them "cleaner."
The Masterchef star lost a whopping 168 lbs. over the course of three years. In order to drop the weight, he lowered his carb intake and cut out alcohol.
The 47-year-old co-host of Worst Cooks in America showed off a big transformation in 2017, which her social media followers took notice of almost immediately. "I love to be active," Burrell said of her transformation in April. "I've worked on being healthier and that was my goal."
The former Masterchef contestant lost nearly 30 lbs. when he decided to go through a 12-week program of training hard and changing his diet. He cut out sugars and unprocessed foods. "My diet pretty much consisted of protein, and I ate a lot of carbs," he said of his dedication to get healthier. "It's about eating the right thing at the right time. I believe in a balanced diet...If you start cooking things using fresh ingredients, you're halfway there already."
The celebrity chef credited his 27-pound weight loss to "simple foods that are nutritious and delicious." He told This Morning in 2015, "I lost 12 kilos quite quickly and I didn't do it through not eating. I ate a lot, more than I was used to. I pushed meat down, pushed veggie up, got more sleep and more movement."
Though the British chef has often spoken out against the term "clean eating" and dieting, she has attributed her weight loss to moderation and yoga. "I have never been on a diet to try to lose weight. I feel like I haven't lost weight, but I'm possibly in better shape," she told Good Housekeeping in 2015, adding, "I am doing a rather slow form of yoga now called Iyengar. The yoga is certainly a motivation for it (looking good). As you get on in life, you value feeling well as opposed to looking well. Yoga certainly makes you feel great, and you want to carry on feeling great."
Before he started helping celebs like Kris Jenner clean up their diets, DiSpirito got a wakeup call in 2006, weighing in at 216 lbs. with high blood pressure and high cholesterol. He realized he needed to make a change, so he started eating healthier and adding more exercise to his routine. "I cook a lot of vegetables and fruit, whole grains and lean protein and use those foods in healthy makeovers of comfort foods for myself and my cookbooks," he said in 2012.
