Yesterday Taco Bell once again rocked our cheese-and-potato-filled world with its announcement that it would be featuring a taco shell made solely of egg named the "Naked Egg Taco," which debuts on August 31.

That's right, no corn or flour tortillas to see here, instead a fried egg dressed as a tortilla will now serve as the conduit for all that cheesy morning goodness.

For those of you who are hungry for more info, the Naked Egg Taco is comprised of crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage (dealer's choice), and cheese, all folded into the fried-egg shell.

Of course, this isn't the Bell's first foray into out-of-the-box thinking (and eating). From tacos made of Doritos chips to 7-layer burritos to the unorthodox marriage of a quesadilla and a burrito, brilliantly dubbed a "quesarito," T-Bell's got a hold on the wild late-night eats that are guaranteed to turn your tummy.

