Sarah Stage isn't compromising her fitness regimen, even at 8-months-pregnant.

The Los Angeles-based model, known on social media as the "Six-Pack Mom," is closer than ever to welcoming her second child. Sarah's shared much of pregnancy journey with her more than 2 million Instagram followers, and much like her first pregnancy, has defended her lifestyle time and time again from body shamers and trolls.

In her latest Instagram post, Stage shares why she's continued exercising so close to her due date despite an influx of comments urging her to stop. "As I'm nearing #8months I've wanted to share what's been on my mind," the mom-to-be captioned a video sequence of herself completing a series of weight exercises like planks, lunges and squats.

"Since I've announced my second pregnancy," Stage continued, "I've had certain ‘Instagram medical experts' tell me what I should and shouldn't do. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body."