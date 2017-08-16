Sarah Stage isn't compromising her fitness regimen, even at 8-months-pregnant.
The Los Angeles-based model, known on social media as the "Six-Pack Mom," is closer than ever to welcoming her second child. Sarah's shared much of pregnancy journey with her more than 2 million Instagram followers, and much like her first pregnancy, has defended her lifestyle time and time again from body shamers and trolls.
In her latest Instagram post, Stage shares why she's continued exercising so close to her due date despite an influx of comments urging her to stop. "As I'm nearing #8months I've wanted to share what's been on my mind," the mom-to-be captioned a video sequence of herself completing a series of weight exercises like planks, lunges and squats.
"Since I've announced my second pregnancy," Stage continued, "I've had certain ‘Instagram medical experts' tell me what I should and shouldn't do. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body."
Stage added, "If something feels off, I don't do it! I always do what's best for my growing baby and put him first! It's a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby. Clearly, I have greatly reduced the intensity of my workouts and stick to at home exercises from my Fitness Ebook 2-3x a week."
The six-pack mom then addressed haters accusing Stage of prioritizing her looks over her unborn child: "There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I'm obsessed with how I ‘look' but in fact I'm obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life."
She concluded, "Alternatively, I don't judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant etc. as it's their own life... I'm just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you."
"#7monthspregnant & enjoying this sun," the fitness enthusiast captioned her bikini snapshot.
As Stage approached her third trimester, she posed for a mirror selfie in an olive green two-piece.
The proud mama wrote, "Hello #thirdtrimester! These past #7months have flown by Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide.I hope you are loving it."
The mother showed off her enviable form and wrote, "Hello there baby. Approaching #7months this week and feeling good! Now off to my glucose test."
"New jeans since I don't fit into my other jeans at the moment, pretty sure some of the 13 lbs I've gained has def gone here. Thanks @freddystoreUSA these they are just what I needed."
"Positive vibes only #unbothered metallic bikini from @londonbeachswim #6monthspregnant #26weeks."
Wearing a faux denim bikini, Sarah went to Zuma Beach with her son and wrote, "#6monthspregnant."
"I'm at a place in my life where happiness, peace and joy are my priority. Especially being #6monthspregnant , there's no room for any negativity so please take it elsewhere ✌.Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves ... We are all different that's what makes us special and unique!"
The six-pack mom wrote, "Good morning little baby. #HumpDay #BumpDay #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant."
"Hope you have a fun and safe 4TH OF JULY! #fourthofjuly #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant."
Sarah wrote, "What are/were some of your food cravings while Prego? In my fitness ebook, I mention meal ideas that can help you stay on track pregnant or not and @proteinworld has a lot of products that is fine to take while your expecting. Obviously always check with you Dr first!"
"Almost #6monthspregnant and just wanted to say Positive Mind Positive Vibes Positive Pregnancy," she wrote. "#23weekspregnant #unbothered Also, thanks to you ladies who have bought my fitness ebook, please update me with your results!!! Excited for you!!"
The pregnant lady wrote, "TGIF! #6MonthsPregnant next week and feeling grateful for all of the sweet comments!"
Standing with her husband and son James, Sarah wrote, "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a great dad. #HappyFathersDay #22weeks."
"Yesterday he patted my tummy and said "my baby." Do you think 2-year-olds really understand? #5monthspregnant," wrote Sarah.
Before announcing her pregnancy, Sarah wrote, "Pool Days Setting some Summer goals with Protein Worlds summer shake down right now!"
By the time Stage had reached her third trimester in early August, her abs were still completely visible and her midsection appeared toned to perfection. She's yet to reveal how much weight she's gained this time around, but before giving birth to her first son James Hunter in 2015, Stage had put on 20-lbs. at the 8-month mark.
She ultimately welcomed a healthy baby boy who weighed in at 8-lbs. 7-oz. and 22 inches long.
