As any dog owner knows, it all starts with the walks. Young Hollywood has been turning to one service in particular as of late: WAG. It's an on-demand phone app that lets stars (and any user) request a walk at any time, from anywhere. If you're Mew Jenner and your mom Kendall is stuck in LA traffic after a long photo shoot, someone will come and give you a walk. If you're Frankie and Chance Munn and you're on set with your mom Olivia, someone will come and give you a walk. If you're Cha Cha and Jill E. Bean Carey, well, your mom is Mariah Carey and that means she's going to hire somebody to come and walk you even if she is home, because she's Mariah Carey.

The team at WAG is pretty much a celebrity-catering machine at this point, which means they can handle whatever outlandish or overly-luxurious comes their way, whether it's to come to a wedding and walk the party guests' dogs or whether it's to provide only the finest bottled water for the pampered pooches to drink. Its celebrity users get live GPS tracking of each dog walking so they can follow along to make sure their pooches are getting the best service, and the app puts all of its walkers through a very strict vetting process before they ever get access to a celeb's home. In fact, only 10% of their applicants make it through.