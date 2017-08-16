How to Multimask Like a Pro

Scars, blemishes, enlarged pores and premature aging can easily keep you from achieving Rihanna-like skin.

Although great skin-care is the foundation of any standout beauty look, all too often, we find ourselves using concealer and foundation as a crutch. Once the day is over and the makeup comes off, we find the product that will solve the most visible problem, leaving the others to another day—sound like your routine?

Your T-zone, cheeks and eyes have different needs. So, placing a clearing mask all over your face when you only have acne on your forehead isn't doing much for the rest of your skin.

Enter multimasking, the easiest way to treat everything at once. 

Here's what to do: Select a different mask for your T-zone, cheeks and lips, then read the directions for each mask. Order your products based on the time recommended, placing the mask with the longest time allotment on first. Then, follow the steps below! 

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

T-Zone

The T-zone is typically where most have breakouts. Opt for a clearing agent like the L'Oreal Pure Clay Mask Clear and Comfort Mask. The goal is to control the oil production and clean your pores.

Key Ingredients: Charcoal, clay, African black soap, green tea, tea tree

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

Cheeks

Great highlights starts with an effective brightening product. Add a mask that boosts collagen production and treats hyperpigmentation. We use the Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, collagen, antioxidants, algae

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

Chin

Your chin is technically a part of your T-zone, however breakouts in this area are usually hormone-induced. Tackling your chin includes treating breakouts when they occur and brightening this portion of the face. Try: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, antioxidants

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

Lips

Don't forget your lips! Opt for an exfoliating or moisturizing cream for a plump, smooth pout. Try: Nyakio Kenyan Coffee Lip Polish.

Key Ingredients: antioxidants, shea butter, collagen

 

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

Eyes

Treat dark circles and crow's feet with an anti-aging, moisturizing product like the 100% Pure Bright Eyes Mask.

Key Ingredients: Aloe, avocado, coffee, pomegranate, retinol

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

Rinse & Moisturize

Leave products on for approximately 15 minutes, then rinse off with cold or luke warm water. Finish with a moisturizer like the Angela Caglia Goat Milk Soufflé.

ESC: E!ssentials Multimasking

Enjoy!

In the morning, continue with your normal makeup routine. At night, add a sleeping cream for optimal beauty rest. 

The best part of this beauty practice: you have 15 minutes to get other things done. Take a bath, wash the dishes, scare your significant other—multi-task!

