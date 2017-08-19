Saturday Savings: Nina Dobrev's Gorgeous Clogs Are 50% Off

ESC: Nina Dobrev

Photographer Group / Splash News

Half the price—so what are you waiting for?

Nina Dobrev's Robert Clergerie clogs caught our attention immediately (and not just because they're gorgeous). Their somewhat steep $595 price tag has now been knocked down 50 percent to $297.

Looking perfect paired with the star's floral mini sun dress, Garrett Leight x Clare V. sunnies and Chanel bag, the shoes really are pretty versatile. They'd look amazing on Emma Roberts in her usual cropped denim and plain white tee look or even something a little more Gabrielle Union like a killer, oversized, menswear-inspired pantsuit

Still thinking $297 is a little out of reach? No problem. The below discounted digs are the perfect alternatives to give off the exact same vibe (just at less of a cost).

Shop the Look

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Sam Edelman

Mae Suede Platform Sandals, Was: $130, Now: $68

ESC: Discounted Clogs

SEE BY CHLOÉ

Suede-Trimmed Leather Platform Sandals, Was: $365, Now: $183

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Paloma Barceló

Lucia Buckled Leather Platform Sandals, Was: $240, Now: $132

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Newbark

Maggie Cutout Floral-Print Canvas Wedge Sandals, Was: $425, Now: $170

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Maje

Flash Studded Suede Platform Sandals, Was: $570, Now: $228

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Raye

Faye Wedge, Was: $190, Now: $95

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Alexander Wang

Tess Leather Platform Sandals, Was: $650, Now: $293

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Loeffler Randall

Minette Suede Platform Sandals, Was: $395, Now: $198

ESC: Discounted Clogs

Matiko

Alyce Heel, Was: $150, Now: $105

ESC: Discounted Clogs

H&M

Platform Sandals, Was: $35, Now: $20

Fun and feminine footwear.

Channel your best Nina and grab a pair!

