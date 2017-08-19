Channel your best Nina and grab a pair!

Still thinking $297 is a little out of reach? No problem. The below discounted digs are the perfect alternatives to give off the exact same vibe (just at less of a cost).

Nina Dobrev 's Robert Clergerie clogs caught our attention immediately (and not just because they're gorgeous). Their somewhat steep $595 price tag has now been knocked down 50 percent to $297.

Half the price—so what are you waiting for?

