Tina Fey just won herself $100, thanks to Kathie Lee Gifford's (honest) mistake!
In case you missed it, KLG and Hoda Kotb interviewed Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess on Monday during which they noted they've had plenty of his co-stars and colleagues on Today...with the exception of creator, Fey.
Or so they thought.
Upon seeing the interview, Fey sent Gifford a little video message reminding her that she has, in fact, joined them on the show.
"Let's go into the vault, Kathie—Kathryn Lee," Fey began. "Because I have been on the show, and I've talked to you. And I must have been boring because you don't remember me."
Fey looked off camera before laughing, "I have right? Roll the tape!"
In fact, she felt so confident that she's joined the ladies, she continued, "I think I've been on. I've been on. I'm willing to bet $100 that I've been on the show, so let's roll that clip."
Lo and behold, Fey was right!
Gifford—who turned 64 today—joked that she's a "senior citizen." and therefore, she must have confused Fey for Julia Louis Dreyfus.
"I'm sorry!" she continued. "My bad, Tina Fey. I'm a senior citizen now, OK? And we tend to forget things, a lot of things, most things. Now let's ask her to come back so we can talk some more." LOL!
Well, we're sure Fey will give her a birthday pass.
Happy birthday again, KLG!