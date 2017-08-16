Bethenny Frankel put her rocky history with Jill Zarin aside in order to show her support for Jill's husband, Bobby Zarin, as he continues to battle cancer.

As you may recall, the former Real Housewives of New York City stars haven't spoken in quite some time after their fallout several years ago. But all of that has changed as of recently.

E! News can confirm Bethenny put the drama aside, sending the Zarin family a thoughtful gift during this difficult time.

In fact, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stranger joined Heather McDonald's podcast Juicy Scoop earlier this week and dished more details about the situation..