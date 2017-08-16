JoAnna Garcia Swisher Has an "Out of Body Experience" With Tyler Henry on Hollywood Medium: Watch the Emotional Clip!
Bethenny Frankel put her rocky history with Jill Zarin aside in order to show her support for Jill's husband, Bobby Zarin, as he continues to battle cancer.
As you may recall, the former Real Housewives of New York City stars haven't spoken in quite some time after their fallout several years ago. But all of that has changed as of recently.
E! News can confirm Bethenny put the drama aside, sending the Zarin family a thoughtful gift during this difficult time.
In fact, Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stranger joined Heather McDonald's podcast Juicy Scoop earlier this week and dished more details about the situation..
"Bobby's dying. He doesn't have a lot of time," Patti said. "This is not something to play around with. Network antics aside, me and Andy [Cohen] have been texting and e-mailing, and this last week, Bethenny did send a basket of goodies to Bobby."
Patti continued, "At the end of the day, if you get sick—like Bobby—you need support, and we can all get sick."
Dave Kotinsky/Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Patti also admitted she hopes Bethenny and Jill will move forward from their problems.
"I'm sick of the feud. I hope it ends," Patti admitted. "[Bethenny and I] have a lot in common. She's single. It's not easy being a single woman. I don't care how much money you have."
Meanwhile, Jill's husband was hospitalized last month as he battled thyroid cancer as well as a brain tumor.
"It's been a difficult year since his brain tumor diagnosis but ironically that's not even the issue," Jill explained to E! News at the time. "His papillary thyroid cancer has morphed into something called anaplastic thyroid cancer. It's very, very rare."
She added, "Right now Bobby's okay, he's stable. Our friends have been unbelievable in rallying around us."
Jill also shared an uplifting message on Instagram last week, noting that he continues to recover and get stronger every day.
"Thank you to our family and friends who have shown up everyday to help, give a kiss, bring food or send pajamas," she wrote. "My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it's hard to express. I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I'll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!"