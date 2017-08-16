We've been Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a decade.

On the heels of the famed reality show's 10-year anniversary in October, the women of TV's favorite family sat down for a group interview with The Hollywood Reporter and reflected on ten krazy years.

While America has seen these ladies through puberty, scandal, breakups, marriages, divorce and near-death experiences from the comfort of the couch, it's always intriguing to get to look back on those times through their eyes. As matriarch Kris Jennervowed from the beginning, "If we're going to do this, we have to be all in," she told The Hollywood Reporter of their original intent of the show. "We have to really be who we are."

Though they've aired their lives in front of the cameras, there are still some things they've keep to themselves all these years—until now.