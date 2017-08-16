The Hollywood Reporter
We've been Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a decade.
On the heels of the famed reality show's 10-year anniversary in October, the women of TV's favorite family sat down for a group interview with The Hollywood Reporter and reflected on ten krazy years.
While America has seen these ladies through puberty, scandal, breakups, marriages, divorce and near-death experiences from the comfort of the couch, it's always intriguing to get to look back on those times through their eyes. As matriarch Kris Jennervowed from the beginning, "If we're going to do this, we have to be all in," she told The Hollywood Reporter of their original intent of the show. "We have to really be who we are."
Though they've aired their lives in front of the cameras, there are still some things they've keep to themselves all these years—until now.
1. Kris Jenner will make edits if she doesn't look good.
"I'm not going to lie, there's been times when I've walked away from the camera and I've got a big bump in my hair and I'm like, 'Take that out, my hair looks like shit,'" she said. "I'm too vain to leave really ugly, ugly angles in."
2. The bathroom was a safe space.
As the family adjusted to living their lives while being filmed, Kourtney Kardashian figured out a place she could get privacy quickly.
"I remember in season one being like, 'I have to go the bathroom,' and I'd cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic'd. I never want to cry in front of cameras," she said.
E!
3. The name just happened.
While Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a household title at this point, originally the team struggled to figure out what the series was going to be called.
"Living Kardashian, Krazy Kardashians," Farnaz Farjam, current programming vice president at Bunim/Murray, recalled.
Damla Dogan, senior vice president of development and programming at E!, added, "But none that we loved. We were having our big launch meeting where we invite the producers to come in and tell our internal departments about the show, so everyone can get on the same page.
"We all had been tasked with coming to the meeting with some title ideas and when it was my turn I had to confess I didn't have a list," Farjam continued. "I made a factual statement that I was 'too busy keeping up with the Kardashians.'"
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
4. Ryan Seacrest encouraged Kim to use Twitter.
She's one of the most followed figures on Twitter with nearly 55 million followers and counting. However, there was a time when the social media platform was foreign territory for Kim and the rest of this digital family.
"There was barely Twitter when we started," Kris said. "Ryan called Kim and said, 'There's this thing called Twitter you might want to pay attention to.' The girls [began] embracing their audience and sharing their lives."
As their online audience grew, there was uncertainty about how to coordinate the wild west of the Internet with a show without creating competition. "There were conversations where we said, 'Is this OK that posts are happening today and the show airs five months later?'" Seacrest remembered. "We didn't know if it was good or bad. We ended up determining that it was fueling the narrative and people will want to see what really happened."
E! Networks
5. Lamar Odom wanted to do reality TV.
While Khloe and her ex-husband had their own spinoff show Khloe & Lamar for two seasons, it was't initially in the plan for the Kardashian sister.
"I never wanted to do Khloe & Lamar; my ex-husband did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy," she told the magazine. "I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much."
6. Kourtney Kardashian said this was the hardest episode to film.
"The hardest episode to film was my break-up with Scott [Disick]. I had a lot of anxiety about it, and finally said let's just get this over with," she recalled. "I sat down and started crying. You go through something, and then you move past it. Then you do your interview, and get all riled up again. And then you see the episode, and start seeing all these comments [on social media]."
7. Kim Kardashian wished she hadn't filmed as much while she was pregnant.
"I looked like such a cow and I can't stand to see those episodes," the mom of two said. "I would say, 'Try to film me more from chest up, so it looks better,' but I look like a blob. I would have rather seen my belly and shot farther away."
On the subject of children, the mogul did not confirm or deny a third baby on the way. "I hope so. There have been a lot of things said and Kanye [West] and I have not confirmed anything," she said. "We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."
8. Kim initially thought her anxiety about marrying Kris Humphries stemmed from the show.
The star was famously married to the NBA pro for 72 days and aired their wedding ceremony in an E! special. Recalling that period of her life, Kardashian initially thought her anxiety was stemming from filming the show.
"There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this,'" she said.
"The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, "You have to stay married for a year," but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down."
Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., then don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!