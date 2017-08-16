Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Pretending to Be a White Woman

Tiffany Haddish made quite an impression on Stephen Colbert Tuesday night.

The breakout star of Universal Pictures' Girls Trip appeared on CBS' The Late Show to promote She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, her stand-up special premiering Friday on Showtime. While there, Colbert brought up her recent appearance in Jay-Z's Friends parody. "Any chance that I get to play a white woman, I am there! I'm Phoebe on there," Haddish, 37, said of the spoof. "I'm a white woman on paper; I've been a white woman for the last five, ten years now."

"What do you mean 'white on paper?'" Colbert asked.

"Like seven years ago, the census had come around, right? The census came and they showed up to my house, and they asked me what my nationality was, 'cause they was counting to see how many black people are in the neighborhood. I was like, 'What do you mean? I'm American.' And he was like, 'No, what's your race?' I was like, 'Oh! So, we're doing that today? We're bringing racism in my front door on this day? What are you, colorblind?' And he said, 'Yes,'" Haddish joked. "I was like, 'Ooh! This is my chance.' I had like a That's So Raven moment; I went into my brain and I was like, 'Girl, this is your chance. What do you mean this is my chance? Obama said it's time for change; you could be whatever you want to be today.' And I was like, 'You're right! I can be whatever I want to be.' And I looked at him and said, 'I'm car-casian.' Because I got a car and I know a lot of Asians, so I just put that together. I told him was 'car-casian' and he said OK. He checked the white box and it has been fantastic. Oh, my goodness!"