"We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms," HBO said in a statement. "The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US."

Game of Thrones season seven, episode six, titled "Death Is the Enemy" is the second to last episode of the current season and is set to air on Sunday, Aug. 20 on HBO. However, leaks don't seem to have an impact on the HBO show's ratings. This season, the show has smashed its own ratings records. "Eastwatch," the fifth episode of season seven, had an audience of 10.7 million viewers, surpassing the previous week's record of 10.2 million viewers. This is without DVR and streaming viewers counted.