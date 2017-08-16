Zayn Malik Reveals His Backup Plan If He Never Became a Famous Singer

"I don't think it was necessarily that experience that made me a man. I was becoming a man at that time anyway, and that experience was a validation of my decision-making at that time. Maybe I became a bit more in the driver's seat—a bit more in control—and that was the first decision I made that reflected that in my life. I think it was a natural growth as a human being and as a person. I'm still growing every day, as everybody is," the "Pillowtalk" singer says. "I don't know everything and I'm willing to learn, so I believe everything is a natural progression."

Malik, who has been open about his anxiety issues in the past, is still figuring out who he is and what he wants to say—and he finds it's best to do that without listening to outside influences. "For me personally, I don't ever try to dwell so deep on labels and boxes and places that people want to put you. I believe that we as individuals are in charge of the way people perceive us. There are negative and positive sides to every human on this planet. That's just the way it is," the pop star says. "You just have to accept that. If I were to overthink that, it would affect me."