Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Play James Bond Again

Daniel Craig is giving the people what they want.

During an appearance on CBS' The Late Show Tuesday, Stephen Colbert asked Craig if he will ever play James Bond again. "Yes," the actor said before standing up to shake the host's hand.

"I think you're the greatest Bond," Colbert told his guest.

Craig made his debut as the secret agent known as 007 in Casino Royale in 2006. He reprised the spy role three more times in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Before the interview could continue, Craig wanted to apologize for being evasive with other reporters. "I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me, and I think I've been rather coy," said Craig, who was promoting Logan Lucky. "But I kind of felt like if I was going to sort of speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you. I have to apologize to all the people I did interviews with today, because I wanted to tell you."