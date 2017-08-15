Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence may just have the stamp of approval from one very special family member.
As the Hollywood couple continues their romance, Joey Lawrence is speaking out about the twosome who first experienced sparks on one famous set.
"They met when I was doing the show Dancing With the Stars and that spark happened and then as it does, it grows and grows and then maybe doesn't grow and then welts and then rekindles, which happens a lot," he shared with E! News. "They're happy and that's all you can ask for is that whatever happens, they're just happy."
Joey added, "People are right for each other at different points in their lives."
The couple initially met in 2006 when Joey was a contestant on the ABC reality show. They would split before giving their romance a second try. As to whether or not Cheryl is teaching her man some moves, Joey assured us that the Lawrence brothers know how to bring it on the dance floor.
"He's a good dancer actually. We can move," he shared. "You either feel it or you don't and I think that for some reason we were born feeling it."
In addition to some impressive dance moves, Joey hopes to show off more of his singing skills on his upcoming album Imagine releasing August 24. Featuring the new single "Girl," the project is just one of the many exciting gigs lined up for Joey.
He is also set to star in the upcoming prank comedy Public Disturbance. As for whether or not he will reunite with his brothers on a special project, Joey is absolutely open to it.
"There was no competitiveness between the siblings and myself," he explained. "It was the three musketeer's thing. It was really all for one and one for all."
Joey added, "I helped them a lot as much as I could and we had a lot of fun together. Crazy enough, we're probably going to do it again. There's some good stuff in the works."