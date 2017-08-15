Ben Affleck Steps Out for 45th Birthday Celebration With His Kids

Happy birthday, Ben Affleck!

The movie star appeared in great spirits as he stepped out Tuesday evening for family dinner in celebration of turning 45. A source tells E! News that Affleck arrived by himself to Barton G in Los Angeles, where he was later greeted by his three kids, 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and Samuel, 5.

Ben dressed casually in a white graphic T-shirt and a gray blazer paired with light wash denim and sneakers.

It's unclear if Jennifer Garner joined the festivities, as we're told a nanny brought their little ones to the swanky restaurant. Affleck's ex was most definitely looped in for some aspect of his big day, though! Garner was all smiles while leaving their local bakery with what appeared to be a large dessert box.

Birthday cake, anyone?