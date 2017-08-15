Who knew erectile emergencies could sound so great?!

When John Legend and Alicia Keys teamed up for the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, they probably never guessed just how far James Cordenwould take it. The late-night host challenged his passengers to an improvised jam sesh based on random topics and phrases like natural deodorant and well, erections lasting four hours.

"You two, you have such incredible voices, there's literally nothing you can't sing and it won't sound good," Corden told the superstar recording artists.

Keys, who admitted to using the non-toxic hygiene product, belted out an impressive tune about husband Swizz Beat's not-so enthusiastic reaction to her scent.