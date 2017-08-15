Princesses are all around us. You just need to know where to look.

Earlier today, the magical folks at Disney unveiled a photographic campaign titled #DreamBigPrincess with one very important goal.

It's time to encourage kids all around the world to dream big.

Nineteen renowned female photographers spanning 15 countries created inspiring images showcasing real-world girls and women. And while each photo tells an important story, there's an additional element that makes this campaign extra sweet.

The photographs are helping raise funds for Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation's program that supports adolescent girls' leadership and empowerment.