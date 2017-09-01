Serena Williams Gives Birth to First Child

The wait is over!

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, a source confirms to E! News. WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon, writing, "Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well."

The tennis legend welcomed her firstborn, alongside her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

ESPN also shared the news as sister Venus Williams prepared to step out on the court at the 2017 U.S. Open. She told reporters, "Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe."

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the athlete spoke about her relationship and her baby and admitted that she "would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world" if you had told her she would be pregnant one year ago.

"This is kind of how I am right now, this is happening sooner than later and it's going by so fast," she shared.