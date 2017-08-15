See Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis' Hudson Jeans Fall '17 Campaign

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Just because you are the daughter or son of a famous person doesn't mean you're going to be talented and beautiful, but it also doesn't hurt.

Hudson Jeans has nabbed up-and-coming models Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis for their Fall '17 campaign. The on-the-rise stars' names may sound familiar—and they should.  Kaia the lookalike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, while Gabriel-Kane is the son of Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis and French film star Isabelle Adjani.

The shoot marks both Gerber and Day-Lewis' first apparel brand campaign. The new campaign was photographed by legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier under the art direction of David Lipman.

Hudson Jeans just launched its Fall/Holiday 2017 campaign across multiple media platforms including billboards, social media and will be displayed across multiple media outlets digitally throughout the season.

Check out the models' first campaign...

Read

Find Out What Cindy Crawford's Modeling Advice Is for Daughter Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Rogue Bomber

Kaia wears the  in Army Green ($295).

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Rogue Bomber

Kaia wears the Rogue Bomber ($295) and the Nico Super Suede Skinny Pant ($950).

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Barbara High Waist Leather

Kaia wears the Barbara High Waist Super Skinny Pants ($950).

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Krista Ankle Jeans

Kaia wears the Krista Ankle Jeans in Super Skinny ($225) and the Bijou Button Up Jean Shirt ($195).

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

High Rise Flair

Kaira wears the Tom Cat High Rise Flair Jeans ($215).

Kaia Gerber, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Rogue Bomber and Stark Moto Pant

Kaia wars the Rogue Bomber ($295) and Stark Moto Pant ($255).

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Axl Skinny Jean and Broc Denim Jacket

Gabriel-Kane wears Axl Skinny Jean ($205) and the Broc Denim Jacket ($295).

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Axl Skinny Jean and Broc Denim Jacket

Gabriel-Kane wears Axl Skinny Jean ($205) and the Broc Denim Jacket ($295).

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Broc Denim Jacket

Gabriel-Kane wears the Broc Denim Jacket ($295).

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Axl Skinny Jeans

Gabriel-Kane wears $235 Axl Skinny Jeans.

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Weston Button Up Shirt

Gabriel-Kane wears the Weston Button Up Shirt ($175).

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Weston Button Up Shirt and Blake Slim Cut Straight

wears the Weston Button Up Shirt ($185) and Blake Slim Cut Straight ($215).

Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Hudson Jeans Fall 17

Hudson Jeans

Broc Denim Jacket and Axl Skinny Jeans

Gabriel-Kane wears Axl Skinny Jean ($235) and the Broc Denim Jacket ($295).

