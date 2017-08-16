Kim Kardashian Reveals the Truth About Her 72 Day Marriage to Kris Humphries: "I Physically Couldn't Do It"
Tyler Henry is back at it again!
The psychic to the stars didn't disappoint when it came to these touching and emotional readings. On this week's episode, he helped JoAnna Garcia Swisher find closure after the murder of two of her family friends. The actress described the feeling as having an "out of body experience."
While JoAnna entered into her reading as a believer in Tyler's abilities, it was UFC fighter Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell who needed a little convincing. Luckily, Tyler was able to draw from some experiences that Chuck had only ever revealed to his wife.
Chuck also received the stamp of approval from his grandfather who died before ever getting to see him fight. "My biggest regret is that he never got to see me fight," Chuck revealed. "In more than one way, you've honored him with your life." Tyler shared.
Tiffany Haddish's reading that may have been the most touching one. Tyler was able to connect the comedian with her grandfather from her father's side, who had a lot of advice to offer about dealing with her estranged dad.
But it was Brandi Glanville who received the greatest shock of all when Tyler revealed a story about "someone falling off of a ladder." He was also able to bring peace to the pain she felt from losing her grandfather.
