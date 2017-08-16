Hollywood Medium Recap: Brandi Glanville Jokes That Tyler Henry Is "Human Xanax"

Tyler Henry is back at it again! 

The psychic to the stars didn't disappoint when it came to these touching and emotional readings. On this week's episode, he helped JoAnna Garcia Swisher find closure after the murder of two of her family friends. The actress described the feeling as having an "out of body experience." 

While JoAnna entered into her reading as a believer in Tyler's abilities, it was UFC fighter Chuck "The IcemanLiddell who needed a little convincing. Luckily, Tyler was able to draw from some experiences that Chuck had only ever revealed to his wife.

Chuck also received the stamp of approval from his grandfather who died before ever getting to see him fight. "My biggest regret is that he never got to see me fight," Chuck revealed. "In more than one way, you've honored him with your life." Tyler shared. 

Tiffany Haddish's reading that may have been the most touching one. Tyler was able to connect the comedian with her grandfather from her father's side, who had a lot of advice to offer about dealing with her estranged dad.

But it was Brandi Glanville who received the greatest shock of all when Tyler revealed a story about "someone falling off of a ladder." He was also able to bring peace to the pain she felt from losing her grandfather. 

See all the shocking moments in the recap video above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

