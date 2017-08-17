Temporary Wallpaper Ideas for Commitment-Phobes

Temporary Wallpaper

Wallpaper seems cool in theory, until you have to remove it that is. 

How many times have you been watching your favorite HGTV show and been inspired to plaster your walls in a fun print? We've all been there, but it's the labor-intensive application (and subsequent removal process) that always deters us from bringing our home décor vison to life.

If you count yourself as a wallpaper commitment-phobe, good news: There is such a thing as temporary wallpaper out there. And even better: It looks just as legit as the permanent kind.

All you really need to do is peel it and stick it. You ready? Keep scrolling!

Temporary Wallpaper

Gilded Forest Print

Lulu & Georgia Gilded Forest Removable Wallpaper, $98

Temporary Wallpaper

Nature Print

NuWallpaper Woods Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $42

Temporary Wallpaper

Jungle Print

Lulu & Georgia Muted Jungle Removable Wallpaper, $104

Temporary Wallpaper

Marble Print

Marble Removable Wallpaper, $39

Temporary Wallpaper

Block Print

Tempaper Bobby Berk Bars Removable Wallpaper, $107

Temporary Wallpaper

Feathered Print

Lulu & Georgia Feathered Removable Wallpaper, $129

Temporary Wallpaper

Whimsical Floral Print

Whimsical Floral Removable Wallpaper, $39

Temporary Wallpaper

Picture Gallery Print

Peek-A-Boo Picture Gallery Ultra Removable Wallpaper, $140

Temporary Wallpaper

Emerald + Gold Print

Lulu & Georgia Starling Removable Wallpaper, $98

Temporary Wallpaper

Damask Print

Peek-A-Boo Delicate Damask Ultra Removable Wallpaper, $140

Temporary Wallpaper

Swirled Marble Print

Tempaper Marble Storm Removable Wallpaper, $84

Fun and easy? Done and done. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

